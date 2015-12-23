Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Crash And Burn In This Hilarious Taiwanese Animators Video

The latest showing by Taiwanese company Next Media Animation, aptly titled “SpaceX landing: Elon Musk shows Jeff Bezos that his is bigger with Falcon 9 landing,” picks at the escalating feud between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, both of whom are racing to privatize space travel. (Bezos’s space company, Blue Origin, recently beat SpaceX to successfully landing a reusable rocket.) The two have exchanged fighting words before, and though the video doesn’t include spoken dialogue from either party, the animators call out the feud’s inherent pettiness in the most fitting way (head to the :30 mark for the obvious rocket euphemism we should have seen coming).

Fortunately, the video doesn’t dive into much detail, thereby preserving the unadulterated thrill of seeing Musk spray himself with two celebratory bottles of champagne. It best summarizes the spat with one sequence: Musk perched on a Tesla Model S and Bezos surfing atop an Amazon delivery drone, both (hopefully) hurtling toward an equally fiery—and entertaining—crash. Sequel, anyone?

[via The Verge]