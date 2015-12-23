Basta! Hillary Clinton Is #NotMyAbuela, Twitter Says

In an attempt to court two key voter demographics–Hispanics and millennials–Hillary Clinton’s team recently published a listicle on her website titled “7 things Hillary Clinton has in common with your abuela.” The post sparked a backlash on Twitter, as ham-handed political maneuvers are wont to do, and Hispanic users showed their umbrage with the hashtag #NotMyAbuela .

For months, Hillary Clinton’s blog team has been publishing listicles replete with GIFs–“112 reasons (and counting!) Hillary Clinton should be our next president” and “12 things you can learn from Hillary Clinton’s throwback photos,” to name a few. But her campaign’s latest move has been appropriately dubbed “hispandering” by many in the Hispanic community.

As Fast Company previously noted, Clinton has the most diverse fan base, which may explain why so many of her supporters have expressed their frustration. How exactly is Hillary like your abuela, according to the blog post? “She isn’t afraid to talk about the importance of el respeto (especially when it comes to women)” and “She had one word for Donald Trump… ‘Basta!’ (Enough!).”

But people are now saying “Basta!” to Clinton on Twitter:

Some people highlighted the legal restrictions that have separated Hispanic families, alleging that Hillary supported those policies:

Many also saw the comparison of Clinton to their beloved abuela as tone-deaf and privileged:

Paola Luisi, a Latina staffer on the Clinton campaign, authored the original post because “Clinton reminds her of her abuela and because of the news Monday that Clinton was going to be a grandmother again,” the campaign told BuzzFeed.