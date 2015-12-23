Watch This Awesome Video Of SpaceX’s Incredible Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

Outside the realm of Star Wars and other science fiction, landing a rocket is tricky business. Lots can go wrong between launch and landing–anything from missing the target to exploding midair. Just ask Elon Musk , whose company SpaceX went through four failed attempts before finally landing its Falcon 9 intact on Monday .

But in this spectacular video, the SpaceX team makes the whole thing look effortless.

This is a pretty big deal. Rather than burning up during re-entry as most rockets are designed to do, Falcon 9 and other reusable rockets theoretically only have fuel and maintenance costs to consider for each trip—effectively taking a step toward commercial space travel.