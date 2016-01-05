Connected Cocktails? I’ll Drink To That

These days, it seems everything is connected, from our thermostats to our locks to our cars. So why not our cocktails?

That’s the premise behind Bernooli, a Silicon Valley startup that today at CES is opening its kimono for the first time.

Imagine this: You open a mobile app, choose a cocktail–based on what’s possible given your personal liquor collection–and instantly, special spouts on top of the bottles necessary to make the drink light up. Reaching for each bottle, you pour the booze into your shaker, and only exactly the amount required for your cocktail comes out.

And if the drink requires that the various ingredients be mixed in a particular order, those bottles’ spouts light up in that order, all through Bernooli’s special smart electromechanical spouts and its mobile app.

The company’s app lets users determine preferences based on things like flavor, types of spirit, or theme. For example, if you asked it for drinks with tequila, it would narrow the library of choices down to just those that include it.

The app will also keep track of whether you want more or less of a particular type of liquor in your cocktails, and it will let you take photos of your drinks for social sharing purposes.

The hundreds of drink recipes included the app were created by expert mixologists around the world, the company promises.