6 Habits You Need To Ditch In The New Year

As we’re busy making promises that we likely won’t keep, maybe the answer to a healthier, happier, and more successful 12 months ahead lies not in what we vow to do, but in what we’re willing to give up, says Melissa Mizer, founder of MoreSeekers, a life and business coaching firm. Sometimes, it’s best to shift the focus from what we haven’t done to those beliefs and actions that need to be released because they’re not doing us any good, she says.

“We have a tendency to focus on what we didn’t accomplish, and it’s so incredible to stop dwelling on the bad,” she says. So, as you get ready to set your goals in the new year, think about giving up some of the things that might be holding you back.

It’s time to stop “feeding the always-on monster,” says workplace and communication consultant Christopher G. Fox, founder of Kindness Communication, a firm that helps companies integrate more kindness into their operations. If you’re responding to email messages at midnight or 2:00 a.m., you’re training the people with whom you interact that they can encroach on your time—any time— Set reasonable boundaries with your technology to give yourself time to recharge.

You got fired the same week your college roommate got an eight-figure venture capital infusion for her startup. A big project didn’t go as planned and now you’re stuck in an “I suck” mindset. It’s enough, says Jan Spence, founder of business consultancy and coaching firm Jan Spence & Associates. When we’re so much harder on ourselves than on anyone else, we set unrealistic expectations that can never really be met, she says.

“You have to be willing to forgive yourself—to just be willing, personally and professionally, to go into that downward spiral and actually get back up on the horse and ride,” she says. Even if you didn’t do your best this time, if you spend time and energy on berating yourself, you’re diverting those resources from being able to do your best the next time, she says.

Mizer says many of us have a tendency to focus on the negative. We look at what we didn’t accomplish, where we weren’t as productive as we could have been, or what we did wrong. In fact, a 2014 study by researchers at Vanderbilt and McGill Universities found that, while people lament the fact that headlines are dominated by “bad news,” when given a choice, that’s what many people opt to read.

Drop the search for “what’s wrong” and instead try to find an “epic win” every day, she says. It’s a simple focus shift akin to a gratitude practice, and can make a big difference in how you see the world.