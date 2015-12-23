advertisement
Are You A Good Brainstormer?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

You’ve been invited to a brainstorming session, but you’re not feeling particularly creative. Find out brainstorming hacks such as whether you should come with ideas or wing it in the room, whether you should share your ideas openly or filter some out, and what frame of mind you should be in as you begin. Do any of these work for you? Let us know at #WorkSmart.

