Fast Company Editors Admit Their Biggest Regrets From 2015

New Year’s Day is approaching: a time to reflect on the past year and to make resolutions that will make you a better person. Our very own Noah Robischon and Anjali Mullany are doing just that, looking back at what Fast Company and its staff regret writing about this past year. Perhaps we shouldn’t have added to the over-saturated field of Donald Trump coverage. Why did we write about The Dress? Tell us how we can do better in 2016–and share your own regrets–using the hashtag #29thfloor on Twitter.