Uber’s Next Competitor Could Be Flywheel’s Operating System For Taxis

Another potential Uber competitor is gaining steam. Flywheel, a startup that makes a smart operating system for cabs called TaxiOS, will soon expand across California . And the company says it could soon make its way to East Coast markets like New York.

Like similar offerings from Arro and Way2Ride, Flywheel’s TaxiOS provides mapping, dispatch, and payment software to taxi fleets. Until now, the software operated only in a small beta program in San Francisco, due to regulatory restrictions and the need to fine-tune the software’s functionality.

San Francisco is already home to over 200 Flywheel-branded taxicabs which, strangely enough, are operated by a completely separate company called FlywheelTaxi. Flywheel expects to have its new software up and running in that fleet by early next year.

For Flywheel, further growth will face no shortage of challenges, from the incumbent software already being used by taxi fleets to the might of ride-hailing heavyweights like Lyft and Uber. However the contentious market shakes out, the proliferation of software and services like Flywheel ensures one thing: The way we snag a ride from point A to point B will never be quite the same.

