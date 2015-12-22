Today in Tabs: That’s No Moon

Enjoy this interview with cool Seattle rock band Chastity Belt. Aside from misspelling the title of their first record (it’s No Regerts), it’s quite good. Full disclosure, I recorded their last two records. Don’t they sound great? Speaking of #communityarts, here’s a cool little radio story about Laser Floyd and our local laser dome.

If you prefer more modern entertainment, please consult Tumblr’s meme librarian. Her tumblr is full of cats. Does meme librarian really mean cat librarian? Is Cat Librarian the new Neko Atsune?

Rdio, “the music app for annoying men,” is dead. Apparently this has been coming for some time, which is news to me. Probably because I’m too busy listening to wonky audio podcasts like this week’s Working Class Audio, with Darrell Thorp who has worked on records you know (Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief; Beck’s Morning Phase) and has an interesting life story.

A.V. Club collected the only list I need: This Year In Outrage. President Obama is as qualified as anyone to write it, but he’s the president so he was much more reserved in his take on America’s pissed off people. I’d really like to see him redo this interview with his anger translator.