The NFL Betting On Technology To Reduce Concussions

In this fascinating piece, senior editor Chuck Salter explores how technology is being used to decrease the number of head injuries in the NFL. Salter speaks with Jeff Miller, senior vice president of Health and Safety at the NFL, on what technologies are being used now to lessen the number of concussions professional athletes experience while playing football. Find out how the NFL is working with outside firms and even the U.S. Army to bring the latest and best technology to protect NFL players.