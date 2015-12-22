Christoph Waltz Tells James Corden An Epic “Clash Of Clans” Bedtime Story

Even if you’ve never played any of Supercell’s mobile games, it’s still incredibly easy to love the brand based on its hilariously over-the-top advertising. Between blowing up beaches for fun and getting Liam Neeson angry , its commercials are always a treat to behold. But now, just in time for the holidays, they have served up a marketing gift of epic proportions.

In the brand’s newest ad, once again by agency Barton F. Graf 9000, Christoph Waltz tells James Corden a bedtime story. But not just any bedtime story, this is “The Legend of the Last Lava Pup.” What is “The Legend of the Last Lava Pup,” you ask? It is the true tale of when a Lava Pup, the lone survivor of the army, saves an entire Clan War seconds before the clock runs out.

The ad is part of the new “True Tales of Clash Achievery” campaign, one of the game developer’s biggest marketing efforts for Clash of Clans to date. It’s based on the premise that every day and everywhere, Clash of Clans players are creating epic in-game stories on their mobile phones and tablets, and the marketing strategy focuses on these, what Barton F. Graf 9000 calls moments of “Clash Achievery.” To find “The Legend of the Last Lava Pup” and other legends, the brand and agency combed Clash community pages, forums, and even Reddit.

On Christmas Day, the brand will launch a new site where players can submit their own tales of achievery and see others’ featured stories.