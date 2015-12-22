All The Cameos You May Have Missed In “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

People are finally seeing the new Star Wars film all over the world—but are they really catching everything? Less than a week after its release, fans have revealed a number of Easter eggs online–and with famous secret-keeper J.J. Abrams at the movie’s helm, more are bound to come tumbling out in the coming days and weeks. We here at Fast Company paid careful attention and picked out every cameo we could find. Here’s who we spotted on our first try (though we’ll have to watch the movie 10 more times to catch them all):

Billie Lourd

From Scream Queens to Star Wars, Carrie Fisher’s real-life daughter makes an appearance as a member of the Resistance—with a toned-down version of her mother’s iconic hairstyle to boot.

Daniel Craig

007 himself winds up in a galaxy far, far away, just as Simon Pegg (who also makes a cameo) accidentally let slip earlier this year. In fact, Craig does play a Stormtrooper—the very Stormtrooper that Rey wields her Jedi badass-ery upon to escape from the First Order.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Yes, that kid you know as the boy from Love Actually is in Star Wars. He joins his Game of Thrones co-star Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) as a member of the First Order, last seen getting blown to bits after taking orders from General Hux.