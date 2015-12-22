All The Cameos You May Have Missed In “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Spoilers for The Force Awakens abound below!
People are finally seeing the new Star Wars film all over the world—but are they really catching everything? Less than a week after its release, fans have revealed a number of Easter eggs online–and with famous secret-keeper J.J. Abrams at the movie’s helm, more are bound to come tumbling out in the coming days and weeks. We here at Fast Company paid careful attention and picked out every cameo we could find. Here’s who we spotted on our first try (though we’ll have to watch the movie 10 more times to catch them all):
Billie Lourd
From Scream Queens to Star Wars, Carrie Fisher’s real-life daughter makes an appearance as a member of the Resistance—with a toned-down version of her mother’s iconic hairstyle to boot.
Daniel Craig
007 himself winds up in a galaxy far, far away, just as Simon Pegg (who also makes a cameo) accidentally let slip earlier this year. In fact, Craig does play a Stormtrooper—the very Stormtrooper that Rey wields her Jedi badass-ery upon to escape from the First Order.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Yes, that kid you know as the boy from Love Actually is in Star Wars. He joins his Game of Thrones co-star Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) as a member of the First Order, last seen getting blown to bits after taking orders from General Hux.
Michael Giacchino
The composer and longtime Abrams collaborator missed out on a chance to score the new movie–though how can you be upset when the iconic John Williams composed the music instead? But Giacchino got the next best thing: a part as a Stormtrooper. Look for FN-3181 as the one who tosses Poe Dameron in front of Kylo Ren.
Simon Pegg
We already knew Simon Pegg would be in the movie, but we didn’t know he would be playing Unkar Plutt, the gruff alien on Jakku who keeps shorting Rey on her food portions.
Greg Grunberg
As one of Abrams’s childhood friends, Greg Grunberg always finds his way into the director’s projects —Felicity, Lost, Mission: Impossible III—and The Force Awakens is no different. He shows up as Snap Wexley, the other Resistance pilot. He even has his own action figure!
Ewan McGregor
Confirmed: Obi-Wan Kenobi is in The Force Awakens. As Abrams told Entertainment Weekly, you can hear McGregor’s voice during Rey’s vision after touching Luke’s lightsaber. If you keep your ears open, you’ll also hear Frank Oz‘s Yoda somewhere in there, too.
Bill Hader / Ben Schwartz
These two comedians are listed as “voice consultants” (read: they made noises into an iPad) for BB-8, making them personally responsible for one of the galaxy’s cutest droids.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The genius behind Hamilton, Broadway’s smash hit of the year, doesn’t actually show up in the movie, but you can hear him (along with Abrams) in the background vocals for the song playing in Maz Kanata’s watering hole.
Jessica Henwick
Another Game of Thrones alum, the erstwhile Nymeria Sand shows up as another Resistance X-wing pilot watching Poe Dameron’s back.
Warwick Davis
Not a newcomer to the Star Wars universe, Davis was last seen as the Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi when he was just 11. Now he’s back, this time as the diminutive Wollivan in Maz Kanata’s castle. See him here, standing in the front with “the short, pink snout and the puckered eyes.”
Ken Leung
Having already worked with Abrams on Lost (he played series regular Miles Straume), Leung appears as a Resistance leader alongside General Leia Organa.
Harriet Walter
Eagle-eyed fans might recognize the woman who tends to Chewbacca’s wounds as Lady Shackleton from Downton Abbey.
Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian from The Raid
These Indonesian actors play Tasu Leech and the Kanjiklub, the gang that comes aboard Han Solo’s freighter ship seeking payment. They’re also the masterminds behind one of the craziest martial arts movies in recent memory.
Nigel Godrich
According to /Film, the Radiohead producer plays yet another Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens.
