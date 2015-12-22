How Social Media Is Bringing People And Brands Together

On today’s 29th Floor featuring our own Noah Robischon and Daniel Taroy, we take a look at the list of social media trends that Ryan Holmes (CEO of Hootsuite) believes will take off in 2016. Has your boss asked you to share a company post on Facebook? Are you finding yourself using messenger services like Slack to communicate with coworkers? We discuss the developing relationship between brands and social media, and how the human experience is becoming easier to forward along to your contacts.