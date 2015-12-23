Researchers Say The Juniper Hack Could Be The Work Of Government–But Which One?

As researchers uncover more about two vulnerabilities recently patched in some Juniper Networks firewalls , the security community continues to speculate about who inserted what Juniper called “unauthorized code” into the company’s firewall operating system ScreenOS.

Security experts suggested that one of the security holes in particular, which Juniper warns could allow eavesdroppers to decrypt VPN traffic to some of its NetScreen firewalls, could be the work of the National Security Agency or another spy agency overseas.

“There is no way to detect that this vulnerability was exploited,” Juniper cautioned.

The company indicated it has no evidence that either that weakness, or a second vulnerability introducing a secret password that allows anyone to remotely take control of the firewalls, has actually been used. U.S. law enforcement agencies have reportedly joined Juniper in investigating how the code came to be in the firewalls, which are used by big companies and government agencies to secure their networks, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Still, the news of the vulnerabilities comes at a time when the U.S. tech industry is particularly jittery about both the risks of hacks by skilled attackers abroad and a push by domestic officials to create ways for the government to access encrypted communications. Days after Juniper’s announcement of the security holes, rival Cisco announced that it had undertaken a precautionary review of its own code—and reiterated that the company has a firm “no backdoor” policy.

“Our development practices specifically prohibit any intentional behaviors or product features designed to allow unauthorized device or network access, exposure of sensitive device information, or a bypass of security features or restrictions,” wrote Anthony Grieco, the head of Cisco’s Trust Strategy Office, on a company blog.

While Juniper has been tight-lipped about the details of the two vulnerabilities since announcing their existence and releasing a fix on Friday, researchers reverse-engineering the patches have determined the VPN issue relates to an algorithm used to create randomized encryption keys. The algorithm, called Dual_EC_DRBG, was developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology with help from the NSA. Reports in 2013, based on materials leaked by Edward Snowden, suggested the agency had inserted a backdoor letting it predict random numbers generated by the routine and decode messages they’re used to encrypt.