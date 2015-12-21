40% Of Jeff Bezos’ Tweets Are Digs At SpaceX; 20% Are Digs At Donald Trump

Not one to miss out on a chance at being part of history–even when it has nothing to do with him–Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is turning his Twitter account into a home for timely digs at fellow prominent billionaires.

To date, fully 40% of Bezos’ tweets are digs at SpaceX and Elon Musk, while 20% are poking fun at Donald Trump.

Of course, those numbers are possible because Bezos has only ever tweeted five times. So the percentages may not scale. Then again, who knows?

Bezos famously launched his Twitter account on November 24 with a high-profile announcement that his space company, Blue Origin, had successfully launched and landed its rocket, known as the New Shepard. But instead of just touting the company’s own achievement, Bezos couldn’t resist the temptation to ever so gently poke fun at Musk and SpaceX, which had for months been famously unable to return the first stage of its Falcon 9 to Earth. “The rarest of beasts,” Bezos tweeted, “a used rocket. Controlled landing not easy, but done right, can look easy.”

Musk was none too pleased, and took the opportunity to join the short-lived Twitter war by pointing out that, maybe, just maybe, Bezos hadn’t been paying attention the whole time. After all, Musk pointed out, SpaceX had launched and landed its Grasshopper rocket all the way back in March of 2013.

Then it was time to engage in a little tete-a-tete with real estate mogul and Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump. After Trump had attacked Bezos’ ownership of the Washington Post as being nothing more than a tax dodge to help prop up Amazon, Bezos launched this haymaker: “Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket.”

And today, after Musk and SpaceX finally succeeded at launching–and landing–the Falcon 9, Bezos decided to have just a little more fun. “Congrats @SpaceX on landing Falcon’s suborbital booster stage,” Bezos said. “Welcome to the club!”