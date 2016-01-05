The Next Phase Of UX: Designing Chatbot Personalities

You may have heard that “conversational interfaces” are the new hotness in digital product design. Why open and close a bunch of apps on your phone to get stuff done when you can invoke a text-message-like window and just say what you want done to a chatbot? Well, here’s one reason: what if the bot is annoying or tedious to talk to? In conversational UIs, personality is the new UX.

Authors and performers have been conjuring up artificial personalities for millennia. It makes sense that they’d be on the vanguard of designing new software interaction.

“We want people to enjoy dealing with our software, but now we have a very limited palette with which to design the experience,” says Ben Brown, co-founder of Howdy, a “digital coworker” chatbot that runs within the office communication tool Slack and automates things like project-status meetings and taking lunch orders. “It’s nearly the ultimate challenge for digital design, because in most cases, you don’t have control of what it looks like at all. How can you boil your entire app experience down into two lines of text? There’s nothing else on the screen but that.”

The technical effort of getting a bot up and running is already starting to get abstracted away. (Howdy just launched Botkit, a library of “building blocks for building Slack bots.”) What’s left is figuring out how the thing is going to behave in a real-time conversation—in other words, its personality. Where does a designer even begin?

First, rethink “designer”

When pushing pixels no longer matters, the basic skill requirements for designing a bot become radically different. It’s no coincidence that both Howdy and X.ai—a startup whose bot intelligently schedules meetings via email—each hired writers with performing-arts backgrounds to help define the UX of their products. Howdy, whose bot affects a casual and lightly irreverent tone (much like that of Slack itself), has novelist/satirist/former-improv-comedian Neal Pollack on the product-design payroll. Anna Kelsey, who was hired right out of Harvard as X.ai’s first “AI interaction designer,” studied folklore mythology and directed theater. “The whole idea of creating a character, and thinking very technically about the way specific words or groupings of words can make people react and respond, is something I thought about all the time in college,” Kelsey says.

Authors and performers have been conjuring up convincing artificial personalities for millennia, so it makes sense that they’d be on the vanguard of designing this new kind of software interaction. But this new breed of UX design won’t be solely the domain of artsy types. “Think of the person who is writing the micro-copy around forms on a website,” Howdy’s Brown says. “All of a sudden they’re the king, because it’s nothing but microcopy now. That little form validation error message, or whatever, is now the full and total sum of your brand’s representation [in this interface].”

Consider the metaphor

So if bots and AIs are things that we talk to instead of “use,” what exactly are we talking to? This controlling metaphor is as fundamental to a successful UX as the notion of a “desktop” is to the graphical user interface. Is the agent on the other end of a conversational UI meant to be like HAL from 2001 or Samantha from Her—a disembodied-but-humanoid, quasi-omniscient, personalized god in a box? Or is it supposed to be more like R2-D2, or an extra-smart Roomba—dogged and resourceful within its limited domain, but nothing more?