3 Subtle Ways To Let Employers Know You’re Job Hunting On Social Media

Recently, we shared tips and tricks for maintaining a strong presence on your professional social media profiles, even when you’re not technically looking for a new gig. Keeping your profiles updated is important, after all, and can label you as an influencer in your industry. But what happens when you are looking for a new job—and you just don’t want to shout it from the rooftops for fear that your current boss might overhear you?

With the help of millennial career expert Jill Jacinto, we’ve broken down three ways to subtly indicate that you’re open to new opportunities:

When you first got your current job and updated your social platforms with a new title, you probably didn’t give much consideration to your profile’s searchability. Now that you’re looking for a new gig, though, you want a fleshed-out profile that will help your name pop up during any industry-related searches. “Just because your title is ‘project manager’ doesn’t mean you can’t get more specific within your title,” Jacinto says. “Descriptions and industry buzzwords work in your favor here.” If you’re not sure what identifiers would be best for you, take a look around at the profiles of successful people in your industry, and how they ID themselves and what they do.

Laying this out in your professional profile is a great way to insinuate your ideal next steps without making it totally obvious to your coworkers and higher ups that you’re looking elsewhere. “Whoever is reading it won’t automatically think you are ready to jump ship, but they will understand your sense of self as it relates to career,” Jacinto says. So go ahead and include a sentence or two about what you see for your professional future. On your Levo profile, this might mean adding an image card titled, “My Career Goals,” or “Where I See Myself in 10 Years.”

