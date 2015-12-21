President Obama Joins Jerry Seinfeld In Season 7 Of “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee”

There’s no doubt President Obama has a sense of humor. Otherwise there would be no Luther at the White House Correspondents Dinner . Or an appearance on Between Two Ferns . But now the Commander-in-Chief is stepping up his comedy game by joining Jerry Seinfeld on the comedians award-winning web series.

In the new Season 7 trailer for Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, we see huge names like Steve Martin, Will Ferrell, Garry Shandling and more, but it’s where it ends that will really get people’s attention. Obama will be the first guest in the new season, premiering on December 30th at 11:30 p.m. EST.

According to a statement from Crackle, the President and Seinfeld will be driving a 1963 Corvette Stingray Split Window Coupe, and talking about life in the White House over–you guessed it–some coffee. In the press release, Seinfeld says it was a cosmic experience. “Growing up in the ’60s my kid dream was always to be an astronaut—doing a comedy show with President Obama in and around the White House felt like going into space. ‘How did I get here?’ ‘Is this really happening?’ The President’s humor and generosity are the only reasons this was even possible. He was so easy and fun to be with. Being President and just a cool guy to hang out with at the same time made the experience my own personal moonwalk. It was an unforgettable day.”