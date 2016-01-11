How Ipsy Founder Michelle Phan Is Using Influencers To Reinvent The Cosmetics Industry

“Hi! I’m Michelle.” Michelle Phan is poking her head into a spacious room at the Ipsy Open Studio in Santa Monica, California, an outpost of the San Mateo–based beauty subscription company she cofounded four years ago. A young woman named Sophie Torres is sitting at a table, neatly arranging brushes, bottles, and tubes in preparation for a video tutorial she is going to film about hard-to-pull-off hairstyles. She is a member of Ipsy’s extended family of online beauty influencers, who, like Phan, are using YouTube , Instagram, and other social media to build careers as beauty gurus.

Phan is the biggest guru of all. Since 2007, when she started making videos of herself applying makeup in her bedroom and uploading them to YouTube, she has amassed a following of more than 8 million subscribers who tune in to watch her dreamy-voiced instructions on everything from “grunge beauty” to how to achieve the Daenerys Targaryen look from Game of Thrones. Now, through Ipsy, she’s helping others follow in her footsteps—last May, Ipsy opened this 10,000-square-foot studio, complete with 360-degree cameras, state-of-the-art lighting, and elaborate props, for its network of beauty vloggers to shoot their videos.

“The standard of beauty, the idea of beauty, is changing. The one-size-fits-all look no longer really exists.”

Torres seems a little flustered by the sudden appearance of the 28-year-old Phan and apologizes for not wearing any makeup. Phan, who’s dressed in a simple black turtleneck dress and colorful Nikes, smiles warmly. “It’s fine. We don’t judge here. I don’t have any makeup on either.”

It’s true. But though there is nary a hint of kohl or foundation on Phan’s porcelain complexion, it’s clear she takes beauty very seriously. Phan has written a book and is developing a premium video network and music label, but Ipsy demands most of her attention—and brings in the most money. The subscription service works in much the same way as rival Birchbox, sending out a set of personalized beauty goodies each month in an ever-changing set of “Glam Bags.” Ipsy now boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers (who pay $10 a month for the bags), surpassing Birchbox at just over a million. In the fall, Ipsy raised $100 million in Series B funding from the high-profile firms TPG Growth and Sherpa Capital, valuing the company at a reported $800 million. Since then, Phan and her partners, CEO Marcelo Camberos and president Jennifer Goldfarb, have been busy. They bought back her two-year-old cosmetics line, Em, from L’Oréal, to reassert creative control and fully profit from its sales. But their ambition is much more far-reaching. While Birchbox takes in a reported 35% of its revenue from sales of full-size beauty products online and in flagship stores, Ipsy remains focused on using its community to drive subscriptions. Its bet: that as the cosmetics industry grows ever more decentralized, Ipsy will emerge as the go-to source for beauty advice and intelligence.

Beauty squad: Ipsy president Jennifer Goldfarb is a veteran of Bare Escentuals; CEO Marcelo Camberos (left) came from viral-video website Funny or Die.

To realize this, Ipsy is investing heavily into building up its already 10,000-person-strong network of amateur beauty vloggers, such as Torres. These content creators aren’t bound by a stringent contract. “They just have to make a few videos a month that are Ipsy related; the rest is up to them,” Phan says. Together with Ipsy’s in-house stylists, they generate 300 million social media impressions a month for the company. Ipsy gets exposure (it has so far done very little paid advertising) and more views of its ad-embedded YouTube content. In exchange, it gives these vloggers access to the Open Studio, mentoring, networking, and publicity opportunities, and special tools, such as a mobile app that helps with beauty giveaways.