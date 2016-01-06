Could This One-Passenger Autonomous Drone Change Transportation Forever?

Who needs an Uber when you could have a drone fly you to your next meeting?

Amazon may have shaken things up when it first talked about delivery drones, but the Chinese company EHang now wants to take disruption to the next level with the unveiling today of its 184, which if it actually works as promised, could be the world’s first autonomous human delivery drone.

As in delivering humans.

That’s right: The 184 AAV, which stands for one passenger, eight propellers, and four arms, is an all-electric drone that can carry a single person up to 10 miles without that person knowing the first thing about piloting an aircraft.

The way it works, according to EHang, is that the passenger punches their destination into a mobile app. Then, they have only two possible commands: “take off” and “land.”

EHang claims the 184 AAV, which is expected to be available in 2016 at a cost of between $200,000 and $300,000, has full redundancy, meaning that if one set of its multiple power systems is behaving badly, another kicks in, “ensuring the safety of both the passenger and the vehicle.” It is also said to have a built-in fail-safe system that immediately lands the drone if components malfunction or disconnect.

Until now, EHang has never made anything even remotely like the 184 AAV, unless you consider its small consumer Ghostdrone line–which cost between $600 and $800–to be similar to what’s basically a one-person autonomous aircraft.