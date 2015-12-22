5 Leadership Lessons From Creative Directors Behind Award-Winning Ads

But unfortunately my answer went something like, “Well, you trust your gut and care and feel your way to knowing when to jump in or when to back off, when to get specific and when to help someone to find it themselves then express it in their own voice so they can do things you could never do because you’re not them and don’t have their beautifully unique view of the world . . . that’s how.”

Yes. I know. I believe creativity is too important to put into tidy boxes for everyone, and am usually reluctant to give advice about it because what works for me might not perfectly work for anyone else. But I also believe creativity is the ability to find connections and patterns where others don’t, and expressing those connections and patterns in a uniquely personal way. So maybe learning from several successful creative leaders, finding connections that resonate with you, and using them in your own personal way is a good way to learn how to do it.

So here’s a few things I learned along the way from some folks who have done just fine in the Creative Leadership game. There are more. But if you’re a young person wondering how to become a creative leader–how to not just creatively lead work and ideas but clients, people, agencies and companies–you could do worse than starting here. Because what makes for great creative direction of ideas can make for creative leadership in general.

When I was first starting out, John Hunt came to the New York office of TBWA/Chiat/Day from South Africa. Great guy. Smart. And one thing you learned very quickly–“Simple” was the highest compliment he could give. I always kind of thought the holy grail of an idea for John would be one where absolutely nothing happened, and then a logo would emerge to make wonderful, intuitive sense of that absolute nothing. Well as things continue to get more and more fractured in how they reach and interact with an audience, having something brutally simple running through it all is essential if you want it to connect, and add up to anything. Complication is the tendency of the world, simplifying is the work of the creative. And that’s the connection–it’s the job of every creative leader to simplify problems. To boil things down to a single clear expression. From creative ideas to accounting to vision for the company, if it can’t be expressed simply, something’s probably not quite right. John insisted on it. He’s Global Creative Overlord of TBWA or some ungodly title at the moment so, you know, it worked for him.

So also while I was still there, John brought in Gerry Graf to run the New York office. I was excited–this guy had made work that was hard not to love. Always funny. And always making a very clear and differentiating point. Well, on one of my first assignments after his arrival, I was working on about round 37, and my partner and I stumbled onto an idea. A ridiculous, extremely unsellable idea. The exact kind you fall in love with round about midnight on round 37.

Well, Gerry pops his head around wondering why we’re laughing and I told him we had an idea that was saying the right thing, but happened to involve vomit as it’s central premise. And that the client would of course hate it. That’s when I learned the next big lesson in creative leadership–clients, agencies, and people need you be a little unbound. And that being irresponsible, when tied to a clear thought and intention is actually the most responsible thing you can do. So instead of Gerry dismissing the idea, two days later I was presenting it to the client while Gerry smiled on. To be clear, we absolutely, without question, did not even come close to selling it. But we took a shot, no one got hurt, and three weeks later sold something just as surprising that propelled the client’s business and won awards along the way–neither of which would have happened without loosening things up with that meeting and opening the minds of everyone to what was possible. Agencies and companies alike need creative leaders to do and act and push for the things they know are right, even if to everyone else it feels crazy, or, yes, a little irresponsible. Ground it in the right reason, make the right point, and you might just come up with an idea that propels things the way completely responsible people never will.