Updates From Our Most Innovative Companies

Snøhetta’s first project was the 1989 reconceptualization of the Library of Alexandria, a lost wonder of the world. Nearly three decades later, the Norwegian architecture firm is still updating iconic cultural centers: Along with a highly publicized Times Square makeover, it’s also designing a 235,000-square-foot expansion of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, which reopens in May after a three-year closure. “Alexandria [involved] tons of international stakeholders,” says Claire Fellman, a director at the firm. “We developed a skill shepherding a vision through a complex process.” This helped the firm during its work on SFMOMA, which sits in the gentrified SoMa district. Rather than cave to commercial pressure to join the skyline-forming fortresses nearby, Snøhetta aims to open up SFMOMA to the neighborhood. The 10-story expansion, located behind the main building, features sunlit public spaces and a fiberglass facade that offers passersby glimpses of the galleries. Upon completion, it will make SFMOMA the largest museum in California—and the largest museum of modern art in the country.

Milestones The firm was recently hired to update the Bay Area’s scenic Presidio Parklands.

Challenges Snøhetta’s civic maneuvering will be tested in the wake of criticisms toward New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Times Square, which has become increasingly notorious for nudity.

Buzz ↑

“A building is not just about itself, but the place where it resides.”

— Craig Dykers, Founding partner, Snøhetta

Milestones: The Chinese battery producer and automaker is heading to Europe: Last fall, it inked a 10-year development contract with ADL, the U.K.’s largest bus manufacturer, and later unveiled an electric double-decker that can go 186 miles on a single charge.

Challenges: BYD exec Stella Li has stated that the company is eyeing the U.S. consumer car market, where it faces competition from Tesla and Toyota.

Buzz: ↑

Milestones: Last fall, the mobile-payments company released PayPal.Me, a service that lets users send and accept cash via a URL. And in its first financial report since breaking from eBay, it revealed a 29% spike in profit and a 14% revenue increase.

Challenges: PayPal is under pressure to keep up with several hot payments startups—including the $5 billion Stripe and the recently IPO’d Square—as well as a rumored peer-to-peer service by Apple.

Buzz: ↑

Milestones: The Swiss drug developer recently started a program in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Vietnam that allows NGOs and other public entities to purchase 15 medications for chronic illnesses for $1 per treatment, per month.

Challenges: Novartis’s profit dropped by 42%, due in part to a $390 million settlement for allegedly giving kickbacks to pharmacies that pushed its federally covered drugs.

Buzz: ⟷

Milestones: The British grocery giant launched a “Brand Guarantee” initiative, which offers shoppers immediate discounts when they present brand-name items sold more cheaply by rivals.

Challenges: Tesco recently sold its South Korean stores—the most profitable unit among its international holdings—to a group of investors for $6.1 billion. Most of the funds will be used to pay off large amounts of debt.

Buzz: ↓

“Part of being the Un-carrier means telling it like it is.”

— John Legere CEO, T-Mobile

John Legere Photo: JB Lacroix, WireImage, Getty Images

Milestones: As part of its ongoing campaign against competitors, T-Mobile revealed in November it would offer free and unlimited streaming from services such as Netflix and HBO Go.

Challenges: Critics pounced on the data-plan price increase that followed the streaming announcement, which came on the heels of a cyberattack that exposed the personal data of as many as 15 million customers.

Buzz: ⟷