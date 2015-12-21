Not So Kawaii! Researcher Reports More Than 3M Hello Kitty Fans Exposed In Data Breach

Data on more than 3 million users of HelloKitty.com and other sites related to the popular character was exposed to the Internet through an insecure database, Austin-based security researcher Chris Vickery reported this weekend.

Vickery, who has recently uncovered millions of accounts’ worth of potentially sensitive user data stored in publicly accessible databases at insurance claim management software company Systema Software, security software maker Kromtech, and HIV-positive dating app Hzone, says the database includes users’ names, emails, encoded birthdates, passwords, and other information.

He says he discovered the cache of Hello Kitty data through Shodan, a search engine for Internet-enabled devices that’s popular with hackers and security researchers for its index of openly accessible data other than ordinary websites. The database came up in a search for publicly accessible databases created with the popular MongoDB platform, he says. While it wasn’t labeled as belonging to Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty, its ties to the Hello Kitty sites were apparent from the data, he says.

“The Hello Kitty database isn’t marked as Hello Kitty,” he says. “It goes by another name that I’m not sharing right now.”

The database appears to no longer be accessible, he says.

“The alleged security breach of the SanrioTown site is currently under investigation,” the company said in a statement Monday afternoon, referring to an official forum site said to be involved in the breach. “Information will be made available once confirmed.”

Shodan cofounder John Matherly wrote last week in a blog post that the search engine indexed more than 35,000 publicly accessible MongoDB instances, warning that many may be unintentionally available thanks to misconfigured servers. And common tools make accessing those databases almost as simple as opening a Google spreadsheet.