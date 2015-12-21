Today in Tabs: The Tabs Are Strong In My Family

Last week I peaked on Monday and had a crisis of confidence on Tuesday, eventually opting to punt and have my (totally not me) backwards-baseball-cap-wearing buddy DJ Chad take care of my Tabs. Thanks to the holidays, I’ve only got three Tabs left to redeem myself. It’s ok, my birthday is on the 24th so I’m used to being screwed by Christmas.

I like how you can totally tell which part of this song was written by David Longstreth. Let me add “write something for Kanye” on my list of #goals. You reading this bro? Anyway, I love him in this video. He looks totally lame and out of place, the way I look always.

When you first start the RPG vs. when you get to Level 99 pic.twitter.com/IpmWvIGo7f — Josh (@Exhibit__J) December 14, 2015

Kim Kardashian now has emoji. Someone tell Hillary. I hope Kanye follows up—I’d really like to see an emoji that can communicate whatever this is:

All of that was meant to serve as an introduction, but it looks like I got interrupted by Kanye. Margaret E. Jacobsen did an experiment where she recorded and responded to the racist things people said and did to her. So if you want to know how I feel, skip to the end, where she’s so drained from responding from every stupid thing a white person says to her she’s just like “whatever, touch my hair and get it over with.”

I’d like to take this opportunity to (not) apologize for any discomfort I may have caused to the white people in my life. Especially the guy who asked where I was from and then explained that his “wife is Latin,” and the German woman to whom I had to explain the fact that I’m not white?! Please accept this oral history of Bernie Sanders’s folk record as a gesture of peace and reconciliation.