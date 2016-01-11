Can Spotify Pioneer Ken Parks Change Online TV?

Is passive viewing passé? With TV watchers increasingly ditching cable for streaming services like Hulu and Netflix , that old habit of flipping through random channels is fading. But while people love the convenience and control of streaming, many miss the let’s-just-see-what’s-on aspect of traditional TV.

At least that’s what Ken Parks is hoping. Last fall, Parks—who previously oversaw all of Spotify’s U.S. operations—joined two-year-old video-streaming company Pluto TV, a free platform offering more than 100 channels of live-running content: everything from old Cheers episodes to a live feed of the Bloomberg News channel. “Services like Netflix have achieved remarkable success and scale, but if you look at the data and people’s behavior, the dominant use case for TV is lean-back, linear viewing,” says Parks. “When you actually survey what’s happening in the space, we think that is being neglected.”

Though for now all of Pluto’s content is licensed (the company makes money via advertising), Parks is considering adding original programming, as well as video on demand and, not surprisingly, a premium pay tier. “One of the great things Spotify did was walk people through a journey from free to paid,” he says. “Freemium has been vindicated. You’re seeing the same thing happening with television.”

