“The Man in the High Castle” Just Became Amazon’s Most Streamed Show

Only a month after it debuted on Amazon’s streaming platform, The Man in the High Castle has become the service’s most streamed original show.

That means the alt-history drama has bested critical favorites like Jill Soloway’s Transparent. This isn’t exactly a surprise, as people seem to flock to programming related to World War II and the Holocaust. The Man in the High Castle imagines a world in which Germany and Japan won WWII and split the U.S. into factions. Its first episode has been viewed more times than any other pilot in Amazon history.

As The Verge reports, Amazon doesn’t release streaming numbers, and it has been uncommon for Amazon to discuss the performance of its original shows. But with Netflix and Hulu releasing more and better originals all the time (Jessica Jones, anyone?), Amazon will have to keep upping the ante in order to stay competitive.

The show’s release was associated with some controversy, after Amazon decorated a New York City subway car with Nazi imagery.