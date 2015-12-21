This Choir Surprised A Christmas Market With A Sing-A-Long Cover Of The Cure

Toronto’s Christmas Market in the historic Distillery District is that city’s version of the old-timey European holiday tradition, with vendors and food spreading the merry merry to the strolling crowds. But this year wireless brand Koodo wanted to make an unexpected contribution.

Along with agency Camp Jefferson, the brand enlisted the help of Choir!Choir!Choir!, a community singing project, to work its magic, this time with a cover of The Cure’s “Friday, I’m in Love.”

Considering the band’s reputation as a master of melancholy, fans may grin at it being the inspiration for the holiday incarnation of a campaign dubbed Choose Happy. The brand says that The Cure lead singer Robert Smith loved the arrangement so much that he’s donating the licensing fees to the charity of the choir’s choice—sponsoring Syrian families in need who are coming to Canada.