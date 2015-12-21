A Billboard Art show That’s Truly for the masses

That’s the impetus for a novel art show using billboards as its gallery.

The initiative is being organized by The Billboard Creative, a volunteer organization of creative professionals with the goal of showcasing emerging artists. The December show features 33 works from undiscovered and rising artists representing six countries on remnant Clear Channel Outdoor billboards around Hollywood—particularly in such high-trafficked intersections as Sunset & Vine, Beverly & Laurel, and Hollywood & Western.

“There’s been a lot of billboard art, but no one’s tried to do it as a coordinated show, with a map,” says show creator Adam Santelli, a photographer and cinematographer. “The idea is to get the community, families loading into their cars, out there to view it.”

The one star artist in the mix is Ed Ruscha, the grandfather of billboard art. “It’s hard to talk about billboard art and not include him,” Santelli adds.

The Billboard Creative raised the roughly $30,000 cost of the exhibit through art submissions ($26 for the first submission; $7 thereafter), donations, and negotiated package deals with Clear Channel during its slowest advertising period. “It’s symbiotic,” says Santelli. “I try to make the economics work both ways.”

Unlike a smaller test run last March, this time the Creative partnered with Artmoi, a Winnipeg, Canada art initiative which developed an app to document street art via crowdsourced contributions The Artmoi app features a GPS-enabled map to the show’s 33 locations. “Those guys have saved us,” says Santelli. “It’s so easy to find us now.”