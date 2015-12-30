The 10 Most Popular Leadership Stories Of 2015

In more ways than one, 2015 was the year companies and employees began thinking more critically about the future of our working lives.

The long-simmering debate on paid leave finally broke into the mainstream as a handful of major employers rushed to expand their policies. So-called “second-tier” cities garnered attention as up-and-coming hubs for urban professionals tired of running the gauntlet in New York and LA. And emerging technologies sparked fresh speculation about how automation might transform the job market and social media the corporate playbook.

Still, many of our top stories this year highlighted perennial issues–like how to manage our time better and become more productive. Hopefully, they’ve given you food for thought on the next leg of your career path and a few practical skills to improve how you work in the year ahead.

Which were your favorite Leadership stories in 2015?

Norwegians know a thing or two about long, brutally cold winters. They also know how to get through them without being absolutely miserable. A Stanford psychologist who’s traveled to northern city of Tromsø, which lies within the Arctic Circle, explains why residents there aren’t depressed, despite many long cold months—and what the rest of us can learn from them.

This year saw a clutch of leading tech companies race to improve their paid leave policies for employees. That’s great news for working parents at the likes of Adobe, Spotify, and others, and it could put pressure on more employers to follow suit. New mothers who work at Yahoo are entitled to up to 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, but CEO Marissa Mayer’s decision to take only “limited time away” after giving birth to twins in December has led some to wonder whether choices like that could undermine some of the latest, more generous benefits.

Some tried-and-true methods for staying productive can’t be beat, like getting enough sleep. But some others might take you a little more out of your comfort zone. For instance, have you considered playing musical chairs or regularly turning your smartphone all the way off?