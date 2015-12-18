This Sex Ed Startup’s Touchable Video Teaches You About Women’s Pleasure

“It’s about women’s pleasure and how it’s not really spoken about,” explains one woman, in a video, about why she decided to demonstrate her masturbation technique for a new website called OMGYes .

The new site, which claims “some have called it the Khan Academy of the Clit,” aims to remove a taboo on discussing female pleasure by teaching its paying customers research-based stimulation techniques. As part of this effort, it filmed interviews with women who demonstrate, on themselves, in explicit detail, how they prefer to be touched. It has also created “simulations” using stitched-together images of the same women’s vaginas, which will allow subscribers to practice the techniques on a touch-screen device.

To create the touchable videos, the FAQ on the website explains, each woman worked with engineers to “program in her sensitivities and patterns of reaction so that, as you touch, not only does she move but you get audio feedback so you can fine-tune the technique.”

Rob Perkins, a digital and product strategist who has worked with Logitech and Google, and Lydia Daniller, a photographer, founded the company that created OMGYes, which is called For Goodness Sake. According to the website, they started the site after realizing there was limited research about the specific things women find pleasurable.

Purchasing access to the site costs $29 and includes 47 short videos and 11 touchable videos dedicated to 12 different techniques, including “edging,” “hinting,” and “framing.” According to OMGYes, the techniques are based on interviews conducted with 1,000 women as well as a survey conducted with another representative group of 1,000 women in partnership with researchers at Indiana University and the Kinsey Institute.

So why not just put these findings into a book?

The FAQ has reasonably anticipated this question as well: “The most effective way to bust the myths around women’s pleasure is to really see the actual diversity and variability,” it says. “Not the concept of it or a description of it–the reality of it. With actual, relatable women who love almost opposite techniques. And real anatomy, not just abstracted line drawings with arrows.”