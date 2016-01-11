The Recommender: What Execs From Minibar, Glamsquad, and Zady.com Are Loving Now

“ Salt of the Earth is the most moving film I’ve seen in years. It follows the life of legendary photojournalist Sebastião Salgado as he travels the world telling stories. It had me in tears at several parts.” — Scott Harrison Founder and CEO, Charity: Water; Fast Company MCP

“Cupcakes are done to death, but Yeh Cakes, made in New York City, are custom works of art.”

— Lara Crystal

Cofounder, Minibar

“Coming home on a flight, I found that I couldn’t stand up. My left knee was locked. The RolPal, a next-level foam roller, helped me walk again. It’s designed to massage trigger points, and it comes in a travel size.”

— Patti Pao

Founder and CEO, Restorsea

“My Kaikado canister holds the single-origin coffees I drink. The 140- year-old Kyoto com­pany designs them to get more beautiful with time. I love my iPhone, but in two years it will be toxic waste.”

— James Freeman

Founder and CEO, Blue Bottle Coffee

“The touch-screen Plastc Card, now in beta, loads your credit cards and even key fobs onto this device. I don’t like to carry a wallet with me, so it simplifies what I keep in my pocket.”

— Ben Goorin

President and CEO, Goorin Bros.

“How better to find people to connect with than by using those who already follow you? Audience Owl finds the influencers in our email list and lets us solicit direct feedback.”

— Kamal Patel

Director, Examine.com

“Watsi‘s donations plat­­­­­form helps people who can’t afford health care. The stories and donations remind me why we do what we do at Eligible.”

— Katelyn Gleason

Founder and CEO, Eligible; Fast Company MCP