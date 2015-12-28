6 Myths About Change In Business

In many cases, it’s hard to tell what the next big changes for your industry will be until they’ve arrived. And it’s hardly any easier knowing precisely how successful any company-wide changes you put in place will be until the overhaul is complete.

That’s where data can help. Here at Accenture Strategy, we’ve combed through 15 years of research on hundreds of change initiatives–from mergers and restructurings to cost reductions and tech rollouts–across some 150 companies around the world. Looking at the findings, it’s clear there are some stubborn myths about change that just don’t hold up to empirical scrutiny. Here are six.

The most successful companies actually thrive on change. Rather than get tripped up by dramatic transformations, those companies do better as a result of making them regularly. The top-performing companies see more change internally–at rates of up to 30% to 50%–and at faster paces than their lower-performing counterparts.

Why? Because the most successful organizations don’t experience business changes as deviations from the norm. Instead, they’ve grown used to change as an ongoing process, which helps each new adjustment see more successful outcomes. Slow, incremental tweaks may help keep things steady, but they simply aren’t a part of the most cutting-edge companies’ playbooks.

Change initiatives rarely fail because of the change itself. Typically, it’s other pre-existing problems that cause things to swerve off course. In fact, we found that 85% of organizations that run into trouble while making big changes have major underlying issues that need addressing beforehand.

Effective change is seldom top-down. Instead, it usually radiates out from an organization’s center. According to our research, it’s the unit leaders who sit beneath the corporate level that play the biggest part in implementing major changes successfully.

That’s not to say that CEOs and other C-suite leaders can’t or don’t make sweeping, visionary changes. They can and do. But when it comes to most of the changes that companies make effectively, those top-down efforts are more the exception than the rule.