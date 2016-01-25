How These Young Rwandan Architects Are Redesigning Their Country

Growing up in Rwanda, Christian Benimana always wanted to become an architect. But when he was ready to begin training, he had a problem: Rwanda didn’t have a single architecture program. He ended up applying to a university in China, and teaching himself Chinese so he could attend.

Now Benimana is helping build a new architecture school in Kigali, and helping lead a new generation of millennial architects who are hoping to help shape Rwanda’s entire infrastructure.

Two decades after the end of the country’s civil war, Rwanda is now one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. By 2050, the population will double. The country is transforming, as the government bulldozes neighborhoods and builds new high-rise developments, which most former residents can’t afford. Benimara, along with a cohort of other new architects, wants to figure out how to build buildings that are both socially equitable and sustainable.

Over the last four years, eight young Rwandan architects, funded by fellowships from Global Health Corps, began working with MASS Design Group, a Boston and Kigali-based firm that’s perhaps best known for a rural Rwandan hospital designed to help prevent the spread of disease. Benimana was one of the first group of fellows, and quickly rose through the ranks to lead MASS’s work in the country and help launch the new Africa Design Center.

The center, which is set to open later in 2016, is meant to foster some badly needed design talent; right now, the entire continent of Africa has only about a quarter of the number of designers in Italy, at a time of unprecedented growth.

Christian Benimana

Rwanda seems to be ready for it. “The country now has the perfect environment to push for the right development,” Benimana says. “There is political will to come up with creative solutions to the country’s challenges with emphasis on minding the general population well-being.”

“People are becoming aware of what is the situation out there, and how architecture is changing people’s lives,” says Marie Amelie Ntigulirwa, who also went through the fellowship program. “People are also witnessing how standard architecture not only is excluding the majority of the population but also is making them feel bad.”