Take A Ride On The Best Bike Lanes Of 2015

Cyclists are happy to see more or less any bike lanes, but they’re happiest if those pathways are protected–that is, separated from traffic, preferably with something sturdy. A few years ago, there was not a single such bike lane in America (just the painted lines type). Now there are a few more: 275 in 78 cities, according to PeopleForBikes, a Boulder-based cyclist group.

PFB recently picked out its 10 favorite completed projects last year and we spoke to Martha Roskowski, vice president of local innovation, about why. Here are the top five choices.

Toole Design Group

Named top bike lane for 2015, Cambridge’s swanky facility on Western Avenue is sidewalk level, several feet from other traffic, and adorned with plenty of trees and planter boxes. It wouldn’t be out of place in the Netherlands or Denmark.

“We’ve moving beyond paint and plastic posts,” Roskowski says. “We’re seeing more robust facilities like this one. It’s a pretty complete reconstruction of the road and it doesn’t happen that often. We’re excited cities are doing some of the longer-term planning that lets projects like this hit the ground.”

This Salt Lake project was chosen because it’s a protected intersection as well as a protected lane. It offers additional safety for cyclists. “Protected lanes [sometimes] run along the block and then come to the intersection. You might have a stripe of paint going across but you’re back into the chaos at the intersection with turning vehicles,” Roskowski says.

Austin, Texas, and Davis, California, also put in protected intersections last year.