The Way Designers Pick Materials Is Broken–And This Lab Wants To Fix It

Advancements in industrial design are inextricably linked to material science. As designers look for ways to manufacture products that perform better and last longer, materials often offer a solution. But introducing designers to these new materials is more difficult than it sounds.

“There’s only one semester of material education happening within the collegiate environment,” says Farrell Calabrese, creative manager at the Eastman Innovation Lab, a small team of engineers within the giant Eastman Chemical Company. “It’s very little and it’s very basic. A lot of the change in the last 60 years has been exponential and it’s overwhelming.” Calabrese’s goal is to help designers apply the latest material research to the critical middle ground between ideation and execution.

George Eastman—of Eastman Kodak fame—founded the Tennessee Eastman in 1920 after World War I disrupted his supply of materials for Kodak. While its first products were for the photography industry, the chemicals were also an effective synthetic-rubber stabilizer and were used in the second World War. By the 1940s, the company’s biggest product was acetate yarn–and it was even tapped to produce explosives and develop the atomic bomb. Polyester became a leading product in the 1970s, and in 1994, Eastman Kodak spun its chemical division off into its own business, The Eastman Chemical Company. While Kodak didn’t fare well, Eastman was better off after the shakeup.

This past fall, the lab relaunched with a new approach to showing designers what Eastman’s chemical engineers are developing. Led by Calabrese, who has a background in graphic design and brand communication and is a member of the Industrial Designers Society of America, the lab is focusing on telling the fascinating stories behind its most successful collaborations—from pint glasses to packaging for Bluetooth headsets.

For example, a few years ago Yves Behar came to Eastman with an interesting challenge: He wanted to reduce the amount of packaging for the new Jawbone Icon—without changing the actual packaging design. Eastman’s solution was a material called Eastar copolyester, a clear plastic that offers a high strength and durability ratio to the amount of material used. The packaging mimics a museum vitrine, with the Bluetooth headset mounted under a clear case that allows customers to see the product in 360 degrees. By switching to this plastic from polycarbonate—the original material—Behar and his team were able to reduce the amount of plastic used by 68%.

The lab has done the same for a number of other companies, too. It helped to develop an unbreakable pint glass for a British brewery and made the Topo flask with the Portland design studio Ziba using a material called Tritan, a BPA-free copolyester that offers the weight and clarity of glass but without the fragility. It also worked with a disaster-relief company to create vessels that purify water using a type of cellulose, which allows forward osmosis to occur.

But before the website’s relaunch, these stories weren’t well known. The challenge is getting the word out about specialty materials and how their traits—like Tritan’s versatility for use in medical and food-safe products—can lead to better design. Calabrese hopes that by sharing case studies of how the lab problem-solved through material engineering, they might be able to collaborate with more designers and companies that want to change up what they make.