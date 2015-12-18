The Films That Inspired the Star Wars Franchise

A long time ago, in the year 1977 to be exact, the first Star Wars film played in theaters across the country. The reaction was legendary, prompting filmmaker George Lucas to build his sprawling space opera into the massive franchise it is today. But what influenced Lucas’ vision of Star Wars? Perhaps the examples aren’t surprising: Flash Gordon, Jidaigeki, and World War II. Check out our supercut of the characters and scenes you know and love, back to back with the films that directly inspired them.