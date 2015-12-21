Meet Tor Myhren, The Newest Marketing Mind At Apple

The man behind the E-trade baby and super creepy Rob Lowe , among many other recognizable campaigns over the last decade is leaving the ad agency world for the comforts of Cupertino. Tor Myhren, Grey Advertising’s Global Chief Creative Officer, has been hired at Apple’s new vice president of marketing communications, and will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Tor Myhren Photo: courtesy of Grey New York

In a statement Myhren said, “Apple has had such a positive influence on my life, and has helped shape and inspire my creativity more than any other product on the planet. I am humbled to be joining Tim and the team.”

Obviously Apple’s no slouch when it comes to advertising, but it will be intriguing to see his influence on its marketing culture. Myhren joined Grey New York back in 2007 and is largely credited with turning what had become a Death Star of old school advertising into a worldwide leader in brand creativity. At Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival in November, Myhren said there’s a difference between talking about creating a creatively robust culture and actually doing it, and Grey New York’s culture revolves around three key tenets—collaboration, independence, and removing the obstacles that instill fear.”

Back in January, Myhren gave Co.Create his predictions for how marketing would evolve in 2015. He cited one of the biggest challenges facing marketers was the ability to stay culturally relevant.

“Producing work at the speed of pop culture so that our brands are fast enough to draft off the fleeting conversations and fascinations driven by mass media, celebrity gossip, tech trends and memes—that’s our biggest challenge of next year,” said Myhren. “Brands that are nimble enough to react in real time are winning. This is of course true in the digital space, but even with film and video you must now be able to ideate and execute faster and cheaper than ever in order to keep up with culture. This is a trend that will never reverse, so we better get used to it.”