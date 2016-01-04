Can Exercise Really Make You Grow New Brain Cells?

Wendy Suzuki , was on a river rafting trip in Peru, when she had a major wakeup call. Suzuki found that she was the weakest person on the expedition, an observation that bothered her given that she was only in her mid-thirties at the time. But Suzuki also wasn’t all that surprised. A professor of neural science and psychology at New York University, she had been spending all her time in the research lab. “I was in New York, in my lab, eating takeout, and gaining weight,” says Suzuki.

Wendy Suzuki Photo: courtesy of Wendy Suzuki

When she got back from Peru, she decided to change her lifestyle. Suzuki started going to the gym regularly and after a few months, she noticed changes that, as a neuroscientist, piqued her interest. For one, her mood shifted and she felt generally happier. Then one day, while working on a research grant, she surprised herself. “I was sitting in my office and I noticed something I hadn’t noticed before: My writing was going well. Typically, writing never goes well,” she says. “I’m a neuroscientist. My memory is better; my attention is better; my mood is better.” At the time, she asked herself: “What do we know about this?”

It was the beginning of what turned into a shift in Suzuki’s research. She refocused her lab work on the effects exercise has on patterns of electrical activity in the brain and neuroplasticity. In her new book, Healthy Brain, Happy Life, Suzuki tells her personal story while sharing insights gleaned from her years of research in the field.

Fast Company spoke with Suzuki about the unique connection between brain cell growth and exercise as well as how to create a practical and sustainable exercise regimen that maximizes one’s brain health and happiness.

Because our memory degenerates with age, much of the research on exercise’s effects on memory focuses on older populations, says Suzuki. But preventing that degeneration before it starts is an area of study Suzuki realized could use more exploration. She began teaching an undergraduate class at NYU called “Can Exercise Change Your Brain?” which involved a one-hour intense workout–led by Suzuki herself–followed by a lecture focused on what exercise does to the brain.

Her students that semester were her first study subjects. She tested them cognitively at the start and end of the semester and found that even with just a once-a-week exercise regimen, their response time overall improved. Compared to a control class that was not exercising regularly, she also found that her students were more capable of dealing with the stress of final exams. “Exercise can protect you from the debilitating effects of stress,” she says. What’s more, she believes the most dramatic changes in the brain due to exercise happen to young adults, which is why she urges that the time to start exercising is now.

One reason exercise leads to a happier, healthier brain is because it promotes neurogenesis, or the birth of new brain cells, which helps improve cognitive function, says Suzuki. Importantly, there’s one very specific region of the brain where actual new brain cells are created because of exercise: the hippocampus. A small seahorse-shaped region on either side of the brain, the hippocampus is critical for our ability to form and retain new long-term memories.