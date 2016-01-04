3-D Printing Brings Czech Cubism To Life In Gorgeous Geometric Dinnerware Set

In the years between 1910 and 1925, Czech Cubism flourished in Prague. Czech architects, sculptors and furniture designers took the sharp points and folded planes of Cubist paintings by the likes of Picasso and Georges Braque and translated them into buildings and objects. Walk around Prague today and you can still see relics of the movement in the angular, origami-like facades of buildings Hodek Apartment House and the Kovarovic Villa .

The Czech home goods retailer Lauriger aims to revive the Czech Cubist tradition by commissioning various artists and designers to create dinnerware inspired by the movement. Designed by architect Svetlana Koženová, the porcelain Lilia collection is one such example. Koženová married Czech Cubism with digital design and 3-D printing to produce a gorgeous geometric table set.

In the Lilia collection, tea cups, saucers and bowls appear to explode into sharp angles and prismatic shapes. Inspired by Cubism as well as the shape of the lily flower (the form of which is especially evident in the bowls), Koženová 3-D printed molds and collaborated with a local porcelain manufacturer in Dubi u Teplic, a Czech city near the German border, to produce the pieces.

“I’m very proud of our heritage in the Czech Republic. It seems poetic that Czech porcelain is so well known for its quality–it was such a perfect fit,” she says in an interview with Lauriger. “I think that we only reached such high standards with a spirit of innovation and self-improvement. I hope, through combining tradition and technology, my work reflects that.”

[via Design Indaba]