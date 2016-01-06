How Soon Before Your Job Is Done By A Robot? This Handy Chart Will Tell You

If you’re planning a career, or planning a career change, it may be worth thinking about how automation could affect the job market of the future. We know that advances in artificial intelligence and robots could have massive implications for the labor market, reconfiguring some jobs and eradicating others. If you’re looking for a safeish sort of work over the next decade or two, it’s probably a good idea to be on the right side of the wave.

McKinsey recently published research looking at the automation potential of 750 jobs, analyzing each across across 18 capabilities. It found that 45% of paid activities could be automated using “currently demonstrated technologies” and that 60% of occupations could have 30% or more of their processes automated. Using that data, these charts show how occupations stack up for automatability and wages, pointing (possibly) to where you might want to look for a future job.

Here’s a sampling of the results, starting with the most automatable jobs:

Filling machine operators, dredge operators, medical appliance technicians, graders of agricultural products, sewing machine operators are all 100% automatable, according to McKinsey. Also highly automatable are butchers and meat cutters, bakers, bus mechanics and laundry workers. Security guard jobs are 40% automatable (note, this is already happening). And computer system analysts are only 28% automatable. Amongst the least automatable jobs, according to the analysis, are those in PR, legal services, accountancy, and grounds-keeping.

Have a play with the graphic here. It throws up some interesting numbers. Manicurists and pedicurists, for instance, are 74% automatable–so tip them well, before you’re getting your nails done by a robot.