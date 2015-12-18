This “Simpsons” Couch Gag From a Claymation Master Is Way Gorier Than You Expect

Guillermo del Toro. Bill Plympton. Banksy. These are just some of the artists who have been commissioned to do sly, subversive couch gags for the opening credits of The Simpsons. Claymation master Lee Hardcastle may never get to hang out in this particular pantheon, but that didn’t stop him from offering a couch gag of his own. And holy crap is it disturbing.

Hardcastle is known for making pop culture-heavy Claymation videos that juxtapose a generous serving of blood and guts with the cuddly animation style of Gumby. Previously, Hardcastle has reinterpreted John Carpenter’s The Thing with Pingu the penguin, earning props from John Carpenter himself, and paid tribute to The Exorcist. Considering his preferred mode, it’s pretty clear that not all body parts will remain intact when Hardcastle comes to Springfield.

Sure enough, “The Simpsons Couch Gag [You’re Next]” mashes up the typical extended opener from the show with the 2013 home invasion splatter opus, You’re Next. The action picks up right at about the point in that movie when everything starts to go haywire. While clever touches abound, like having Jimbo and Kearney as the home invaders, this is just an incredibly violent and gory bit of business. No matter how far The Simpsons has diminished in quality over the years, nobody wants this to happen to the family.