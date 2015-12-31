How To Change Your 5 Common Career Resolutions So You’ll Actually Be More Successful

For many, a new year on the calendar means that it’s time for personal and professional goal-setting and resolutions. But, before you start mapping out your game plan for landing that new job or promotion, it might be time to think about whether the same old ways of getting ahead are actually holding you back, says Vicki Salemi, career expert at employment website Monster.

“Sometimes, in making our career resolutions, we think we’re being more effective by being incredibly busy,” Salemi says. “Instead, you need to manage your time and your energy.” Tweaking old-school resolutions to give them a more meaningful update can help you be more successful in the long run, she says.

New resolution: Make a move that’s going to benefit my long-term career goals

Too often, we get caught up in moving up and don’t pay enough attention to building a solid foundation on which to grow our careers, Salemi says. Instead, take a holistic view of your career and where you want to go. Are there skills you will need in your advancement that you don’t currently have? In some cases, making a lateral move to build your experience may be the best thing you can do to strengthen your appeal as a promotion candidate later on, she says.

New resolution: Network thoughtfully

Everyone knows the importance of having a good network, but going to myriad events and collecting contacts isn’t the best way to go about it, says Amanda Augustine, career advice expert for TopResume, a personal branding website for professionals. However, Augustine says it’s much more important to build relationships. When you attend a networking event or otherwise work on building your contacts, have a goal in mind. Are you trying to meet new people in your industry? Build a relationship with someone you’ve only “met” on social media? Know what you want to accomplish and then work on building real relationships instead of more LinkedIn contacts.

“Every networking opportunity is really a first date, and you’re just beginning to build rapport. Really think about where you are spending your time,” she says.