Six Reasons To Stay In A Job You Hate

Do you drag yourself out of bed every morning to get to a job you hate? You’re not alone. Gallup’s 2013 State of the American Workplace study showed 70% of American workers are disengaged from their work. Only 30% said they honestly enjoy their jobs. While the answer to disengagement seems obvious–find another job–career experts like Mikaela Kiner say that disliking your job doesn’t have to mean handing in resignation papers. Before you start firing off resumes, consider these reasons to stick it out.

Remember the scene in the movie The Devil Wears Prada where the new receptionist gets told her predecessor now works for TV Guide because she disappointed her boss, the editor-in-chief of the top fashion magazine? In a world where connections are crucial to your career growth, building a network of contacts may be a vital reason to stay in a job you don’t enjoy.

Look around your office and ask whether there are people around you who you can learn from and may be able to help you grow in your career. Ask to be mentored by someone in the organization, or participate in a committee that can help you hone a new skill that can help you later on.

Employers want to know that you’re not going to ditch your role as soon as you start it. Leaving a job you hate too early can land your resume in the recycling bin, especially if you’ve switched jobs several times in the recent past. Kiner recommends staying at your job for at least a year to show potential employers some stability.

If your company offers yearly bonuses, you’d be foolish to leave before your bank account gets its anticipated boost. If your company has an important event coming up, such as a yearly conference, that you’re expected to play a significant role in, you should consider sticking it out until those obligations are fulfilled.

Ask yourself what opportunities your job provides that can help you move forward in your career. “If you’re getting an opportunity to lead something really big that’s going to look great on a resume, or work with a high-profile customer, that could be a reason to stay,” says Kiner.

Knowledge is power, especially when you’re looking for a new job. Take the opportunity to learn as much as you can in your current position that may enable you to land a better job down the road. Does your company offer education opportunities that may boost your skills? Consider the opportunities your current position provides that will help your resume shine when it comes time to put it out there.