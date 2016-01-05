Build With Lego, K’nex, And 8 Other Toys At Once, With This Free Universal Adapter Set

The Free Universal Construction Kit might be just about the best thing to happen to construction toys, like, ever. The 3-D-printable kit consists of adapter bricks that let you join parts from rival toys together. That is, you could stick a Lego brick onto a Lincoln Log or a K’Nex, opening up new horizons of imaginative awesomeness.

If you ever used toys like Lego as a kid, I’m pretty sure you tried to connect them up to any other construction toys you had around. We had a few Duplo pieces in our Lego universe (we called Duplo “Big Lego”), and they remained all but useless. Most kids, it seems, are similarly frustrated at this lack of interoperability:

Mostly, my parents got around the problem by never buying us anything but Lego, a common solution in the toy-starved 1970s. Today, though, we have 3-D printers.

Free Universal Construction Kit consists of 80 pieces that interconnect Lego, Duplo, Fischertechnik, Gears! Gears! Gears!, K’Nex, Krinkles (Bristle Blocks or Stickle Bricks), Lincoln Logs, Tinkertoys, Zome, and Zoob. Printed out and tossed into the toy box, these simple pieces let kids make anything they like, unlimited by the constraints of a single toy’s design. Do you want your Lego house to perch in a Krinkles tree, surrounded by a K’Nex fence? No problem. In fact, just looking at the adapter blocks themselves makes you want to start pressing them together, just to see what fits.

The kit is the creation of F.A.T. Lab and Sy-Lab, and is free to share and modify under a Creative Commons non-commercial license. It provides, say the makers, “a public service unmet—or unmeetable—by corporate interests.” You’ll need access to a 3-D printer to make the kit, but the files needed to print it are free to download

“Opening doors to new creative worlds is one major reason we created the Free Universal Construction Kit,” say the designers. “Another is that we believe expertise shouldn’t be disposable–and that children’s hard-won creative fluency with their toys shouldn’t become obsolete each Christmas.”