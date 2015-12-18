How “View From A Blue Moon” Became The Top Selling Surf Movie Of All-Time

If you want to get a look at surfing right now, you can go to YouTube and see thousands upon thousands of hours of footage of people riding waves all over the world. You can see the best surfers in the world compete against each other on the World Surf League’s livestream. But if you want a peek into the soul of surfing in 2015, you need to see View From A Blue Moon.

The first surf film shot in 4K resolution, it follows the life and times of 23-year-old John Florence (arguably the world’s best surfer) as he travels the world from Brazil to Hawaii to South Africa to Australia and beyond riding remote shorelines in ways that most of us can only dream about. And it’s narrated by John C. Reilly.

According to the film’s producers, since its release on December 1, View From A Blue Moon has had the top grossing first week ever for an action sports film, and grossed more than any surf film has done in its lifetime. Backed by brands Hurley and Monster, and produced by Brain Farm, the film was directed by Florence and 23-year-old filmmaker Blake Vincent Kueny. Florence and Kueny started working together six years ago, and this is the follow-up to their 2013 self-financed film Done.

Blake Vincent Kueny

What makes View From A Blue Moon different from most surf films, according to Kueny, is that it’s got a big budget but doesn’t sacrifice its vision to reach a mainstream audience. Many a big budget surf film has flopped by trying to cater to two audiences, but satisfying neither.

“You have these $5 million projects that come around every four or five years and they don’t really take off because when a company spends that kind of money they want it to reach a broader audience and tell a story,” says Kueny. “So they do it, but the filmmaker is stuck between making a surf movie and a movie that tells a broader story, and it ends up in no man’s Land between the two. The non-surfer doesn’t care because they’re going to go watch James Bond, or Mission: Impossible, and the surfers think all the story part is corny.”

For this film, Kueny says the goal was to make something for surfers that was so epic, the enthusiasm would be contagious. “We wanted to make the best film possible, if it was going to appeal to a broader audience it was because surfers would think it was a must-see surf movie,” he says. “We wanted the word-of-mouth from surfers saying it was the best film they’ve seen in years to be the thing that would encourage non-surfers to check it out. That’s the quality that would give it longevity and a broader appeal. Today audiences are so smart, it doesn’t matter if you’re into football or basketball or surfing, they can still see when something isn’t authentic.”

The film took more than two years to make, and with a budget of about $2 million, it’s understandable there were some nervous moments among the brands bankrolling the project. But Kueny says Hurley was a very trusting partner, despite the years-long production process. It helped that he and Florence already had a successful surf film under their belt, but that only goes so far.