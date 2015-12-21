Startup Unveils Multi-User VR Experience Without Specialized Hardware

With few exceptions, there’s no way with today’s virtual reality systems to have a multi-user experience, especially one that involves any kind of action by one or more of the users.

A new technology from the California startup Pantomime is aiming to change that.

Pantomime today unveiled its first app, a virtual reality/augmented reality tool that allows for immersive, networked play across a series of Macs, iPads, and/or iPhones. The company says the app, known as Bug Farm, will also be available at some point for Android, and eventually will be available for Samsung’s Gear VR.

The company is touting its technology as being the first networked VR/AR app that doesn’t require any kind of specialized hardware, like a VR headset. In a demo given to Fast Company, Bug Farm worked seamlessly across six networked devices, with each and every one of them being able to control the action.

Bug Farm itself is a simple virtual playspace where users can knock bugs around, throw them, or squash them. Any user is able to perform any of these actions, which are then visible in real time on any other networked device. At the same time, the devices themselves, and their movement, are visible on any other that is tapped into the network. That means, the company says, that those phones, tablets, and computers effectively become both first-person displays and game paddles.

For now, the tool works only over Wi-Fi networks, with all the action being hosted on one of the networked computers running the tool. But Pantomime founder David Levitt, who has worked with virtual reality technology for many years, says the plan is to eventually extend the system to work over the Internet, with the action being hosted in the cloud.