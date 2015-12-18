Inside :DRYVRS, The Digital Series That Brought Macaulay Culkin Back to “Home Alone”

“How about this, it’s fucking Christmas, and your whole family goes on vacation and they forget their eight-year-old fucking son.”

Sound familiar? If you said it sounds like a (salty) adult’s retelling of the plot line of Home Alone, you’re getting warm.

It’s actually Macaulay Culkin himself who’s doing the retelling, playing the grown-up version of Kevin McCallister in a new digital series :DRYVRS, created, written by, and starring Jack Dishel.

Jack Dishel

In the episode that debuted this week, “Just Me in the House by Myself,” Culkin is just one of the drivers that Dishel meets using ride-sharing apps. In an immediate twist, Culkin confesses he doesn’t actually know how to drive, he’s just taking over for his wife who’s done “too much blow” the night before. Dishel takes the wheel while Culkin rides shotgun.

The two strike up an uneasy conversation prompted by Dishel’s pronouncement that Culkin’s move to ignore a call from his mother is “ice cold.” Cue adult Kevin’s rant about the psychological scarring inflicted by his experience “fending off his home from two psychopath home invaders” who threaten to torture him, yet somehow manage to keep their dialogue squeaky clean. You don’t get to experience the full extent of his trauma until a carjacker leaps out and Culkin draws on the mad skills he developed trying to deter the bumbling burglars from his past and the deep seated resentment that’s by turns menacing and madcap.

Dishel tells Co.Create this episode was originally vastly different when Culkin signed on. But as he thought about it, an idea came that was “so eyerolling-ly obvious” he couldn’t help but ask Culkin if he’d be willing to go for it. Dishel explains that even though Home Alone is a comedy, “if you read it on paper it’s terrifying, there’s no way you would ever recover.” So he decided to twist the genres together.

“You are going to say no to this,” Dishel recalls saying to Culkin, “you probably should say no, but the thing about Mac is that he’s heard it all before and he’s 10 steps ahead of everyone else.”