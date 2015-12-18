Homer Simpson’s YouTube Ad, Abby Wambach’s Gatorade Goodbye: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

This week Americans were treated to the eighth GOP candidate debate, a mix of ego, argument and patriotic huff-puffery that may have caused some viewers to think they accidentally switched prescriptions with Mugatu. For those who saw the foreign policy segment and were wishing somehow this was all an elaborate fiction, Netflix offered a few moments of solace. That’s when House of Cards‘ President Frank Underwood launched his own campaign under the entirely appropriate banner of FU2016. Onward!
Care Norway “Dear Daddy”
What: A PSA from Care Norway uses a sobering letter from an unborn daughter to her dad that traces offensive but seemingly harmless behavior to heartbreaking conclusions.
Who: Care Norway, Schjaerven
Why We Care: Statistics are one thing, and we have those–35% of women worldwide will experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. But this short film puts a very personal message behind some of the root causes of this violence, the jokes and behavior of boys early in life that can have devastating consequences.
Gatorade “Forget Me”
What: On the eve of her final pro soccer game with the U.S. women’s national team, Abby Wambach hopes for a brighter future for female athletes.
Who: Gatorade, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA
Why We Care: We’re suckers for a goosebump-inducing sports ad and not only does this qualify, it’s also Gatorade’s second in a row featuring an awesome female athlete. Brands will play a major role in furthering equality in sports, and what an ad like this does is illustrate there are compelling stories on both sides of the gender gap.
YouTube “Mr. Plow”
What: Thirteen years after the original “Mr. Plow” episode of The Simpsons aired, Homer is touting YouTube as a small business tool for his burgeoning snow-plow empire.
Who: YouTube, Camp + King
Why We Care: “Mr. Plow, that’s my name! That name again is Mr. Plow!”
Netflix “FU2016”
What: Frank Underwood launches his 2016 campaign with a slice of political ad Americana, smack dab in the middle of the real-life GOP debate.
Who: Netflix, BBH New York
Why We Care: By combining a great character with impeccable marketing timing, we see the line between fiction and reality is as thin as ever.
Johnnie Walker “Dear Brother”
What: A spec ad by a couple of German film students brings some welcome emotion to the brand’s “Keep Walking” tagline.
Who: Daniel Titz, Dorian Lebherz
Why We Care: It’s really as simple as this. When a couple of film students from the Film Academy of Baden-Württemberg can create something that could easily be a legitimate ad for the brand, it deserves all the high fives it can get.