Homer Simpson’s YouTube Ad, Abby Wambach’s Gatorade Goodbye: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

This week Americans were treated to the eighth GOP candidate debate, a mix of ego, argument and patriotic huff-puffery that may have caused some viewers to think they accidentally switched prescriptions with Mugatu . For those who saw the foreign policy segment and were wishing somehow this was all an elaborate fiction, Netflix offered a few moments of solace. That’s when House of Cards‘ President Frank Underwood launched his own campaign under the entirely appropriate banner of FU2016. Onward!

What: A PSA from Care Norway uses a sobering letter from an unborn daughter to her dad that traces offensive but seemingly harmless behavior to heartbreaking conclusions.

Who: Care Norway, Schjaerven

Why We Care: Statistics are one thing, and we have those–35% of women worldwide will experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. But this short film puts a very personal message behind some of the root causes of this violence, the jokes and behavior of boys early in life that can have devastating consequences.

What: On the eve of her final pro soccer game with the U.S. women’s national team, Abby Wambach hopes for a brighter future for female athletes.

Who: Gatorade, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA

Why We Care: We’re suckers for a goosebump-inducing sports ad and not only does this qualify, it’s also Gatorade’s second in a row featuring an awesome female athlete. Brands will play a major role in furthering equality in sports, and what an ad like this does is illustrate there are compelling stories on both sides of the gender gap.

What: Thirteen years after the original “Mr. Plow” episode of The Simpsons aired, Homer is touting YouTube as a small business tool for his burgeoning snow-plow empire.

Who: YouTube, Camp + King

Why We Care: “Mr. Plow, that’s my name! That name again is Mr. Plow!”

What: Frank Underwood launches his 2016 campaign with a slice of political ad Americana, smack dab in the middle of the real-life GOP debate.

Who: Netflix, BBH New York

Why We Care: By combining a great character with impeccable marketing timing, we see the line between fiction and reality is as thin as ever.

What: A spec ad by a couple of German film students brings some welcome emotion to the brand’s “Keep Walking” tagline.

Who: Daniel Titz, Dorian Lebherz

Why We Care: It’s really as simple as this. When a couple of film students from the Film Academy of Baden-Württemberg can create something that could easily be a legitimate ad for the brand, it deserves all the high fives it can get.