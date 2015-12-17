Adobe: Fitness Trackers May Go The Way Of The iPod

A new Adobe report on the future of technology says that the most popular connected devices for the home are smart smoke detectors and Internet-connected thermostats–and that fitness trackers will be obsolete sooner than expected.

The Adobe Digital Index’s Digital Trends report says that the Internet of things is rapidly becoming a part of our homes. Fifty percent of the people the company spoke to said they either own a smart smoke detector or plan to purchase one in the next six months, and 37% said the same for smart thermostats. Aggregate social media data collected by Adobe also indicates that the Google OnHub is by far the connected home device most anticipated by customers.

Adobe also found two other interesting technological trends: They expect Microsoft Edge to establish a toehold in the browser wars by gaining traction with tech enthusiasts and enterprise customers, and they also believe fitness trackers like Fitbit and Jawbone Up will be superseded in coming years by smartwatches. Joe Martin, senior data analyst at Adobe Digital Index, told Fast Company that there is a strong possibility of “smartwatches replacing trackers altogether” in a similar way to how the iPhone superseded the iPod.

To compose the report, Adobe relied on a survey of 400 tech enthusiasts alongside aggregate data collected from 255 billion visits to branded websites and more than 20 million social media engagements.