Today in Tabs: A Grotesque Amoral Shrug

Men on twitter in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/t7UJg81Nz5 — GOTH LORD (@WlZKHALlFA) December 16, 2015

I lost touch with The Stranger when I moved off the Hill and became slightly less desperate for the validation of show previews with my band’s name in them. Turns out they’ve been doing fine without me, publishing a grip of great #content in this week’s issue. This is going to read like Northwest Community Arts tabs but NYC has enjoyed Internet cultural hegemony for the past 15 years so I hope you’ll let it slide this time.

Shana Cleveland of Seattle rock group La Luz wrote a tour diary that reads like a prose poem:

On the autobahn, cars go so fast that if you gaze across the lanes of opposing traffic to a cornfield or a thin forest of birch trees, you can’t really see cars at all, just shadows, the slight glint of metal. I noticed that trick one day in the backseat and I became obsessed with making cars disappear, but told no one because it’s terrifying.

Angela Garbes wrote about local vegan restauranteur Makini Howell and the curious challenges of being Stevie Wonder’s touring chef. Surprisingly, disappearing for a month and a half and not explaining why can make the people around you think you’re some kind of screw up. And there’s also a cool interview with Wynne Greenwood about, among other things, finally putting to rest successful past projects that don’t seem to want to go away.

Brb making a smoothie

Sorry, that was Chad. I don’t frick with smoothies. Back to the Real World.

The Fader has Zayn Malik on leaving One Direction and what comes next for “the West’s single most prominent Muslim celebrity.” Trying to get Adele tickets is super stressful. I’m going to watch her NBC special, and call it good enough. And the A.V. Club interviewed the person who figures out the soundtrack to your T.V. story.